Aurora breaks ground on new high school for students pursuing healthcare careers

Construction broke ground this week on a new school in Aurora, Colorado's first-ever Health Sciences High School.

The roughly 89,000-square-foot facility was made possible by the city's 2024 bond program.

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"Thanks to you, our Aurora voters, we're able to invest in modern learning environments that respond to the needs of our students while preparing them for opportunities that exist right here in our community," said school board member Danielle Tomwing.

"We know that we have talented young people throughout our community who are ready to dream big about their futures," said APS Superintendent Michael Giles Jr. "Simultaneously, we have world-class healthcare and higher education institutions right here in our own backyard."

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Leaders set out to find a way to bring the two together, landing on a partnership between Aurora Public Schools, the Community College of Aurora and UCHealth.

"We are creating a direct connection between K-12 education, higher education and the healthcare industry," said Giles Jr.

The magnet school will offer a specialized curriculum for students pursuing nursing, behavioral health, medical imaging, surgical technology and respiratory therapy.

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"It's really about making that high school more relevant to the student, helping them pursue their passions, helping them see meaning in something that leads to a good career," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Students will have the opportunity to learn from industry professionals through simulations, supervised clinical rotations and other pathways not typically offered in a more conventional high school environment.

"This high school will help more kids feel that connection towards meaningful work," Polis said.

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City and state leaders hope the first-of-its-kind experience will help students enter the workforce with a head start on their future.

APS will open the high school in August of next year, with enrollment beginning in a few weeks on Nov. 13.