Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Magnet celebrates $20 million renovation to campus

At the Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus, students are being prepared to pursue creative careers and college degrees. APS welcomed families Wednesday to celebrate the new $20 million renovation.

Burrell Arts first opened to students in the fall of 2022. It's Aurora's only rigorous, arts-integrated education for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students of the arts magnet school can take advantage of state-of-the-art lab and learning spaces.

Freshmen like Nilaja'nai Lloyd are singing with excitement.

"We're getting a studio soon in one of our classrooms," Lloyd said. "I get an experience I wouldn't have at any other public school and I get to use instruments and record things that I would not have been able to record somewhere else."

Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus is located inside Aurora Central High School.

They call Burrell the "Jackie Robinson of Classical Music." He was the first Black member of a major American symphony orchestra.

The 103-year-old musician joined families to celebrate the renovation.

"Humble isn't the word for it. I'm flabbergasted," Burrell said. "Without music, you don't really have a society. You have a bunch of clowns."

Students now have a digital music lab and a newly renovated media center and maker space, a collaborative and creative space for hands-on learning.

Burrell says he's proud the school carries his name.

"It makes an old man cry. It's beautiful," Burrell said.

The Burrell K-8 school is located in the former Peoria Elementary building.

The renovations were made possible by a $300 million bond voters approved back in 2016.