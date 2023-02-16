Watch CBS News
Local News

Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Magnet celebrates $20 million renovation to campus

By Tori Mason

/ CBS Colorado

Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Magnet celebrates $20 million renovation to campus
Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Magnet celebrates $20 million renovation to campus 02:17

At the Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus, students are being prepared to pursue creative careers and college degrees. APS welcomed families Wednesday to celebrate the new $20 million renovation.

Burrell Arts first opened to students in the fall of 2022. It's Aurora's only rigorous, arts-integrated education for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. 

Students of the arts magnet school can take advantage of state-of-the-art lab and learning spaces. 

Freshmen like Nilaja'nai Lloyd are singing with excitement. 

"We're getting a studio soon in one of our classrooms," Lloyd said. "I get an experience I wouldn't have at any other public school and I get to use instruments and record things that I would not have been able to record somewhere else." 

Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus is located inside Aurora Central High School. 

They call Burrell the "Jackie Robinson of Classical Music." He was the first Black member of a major American symphony orchestra. 

The 103-year-old musician joined families to celebrate the renovation. 

"Humble isn't the word for it. I'm flabbergasted," Burrell said. "Without music, you don't really have a society. You have a bunch of clowns." 

Students now have a digital music lab and a newly renovated media center and maker space, a collaborative and creative space for hands-on learning. 

Burrell says he's proud the school carries his name. 

"It makes an old man cry. It's beautiful," Burrell said. 

The Burrell K-8 school is located in the former Peoria Elementary building

The renovations were made possible by a $300 million bond voters approved back in 2016. 

Tori Mason
tori-mason.jpg

Tori Mason is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 10:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.