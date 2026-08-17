Aurora apartment residents deal with flood-damaged cars days after weekend storm

Two days after heavy rain flooded parking garages at an Aurora apartment complex, many residents were still dealing with the aftermath.

Some were bailing water out of vehicles, waiting for tow trucks, and hoping their cars could be saved. Among them was Jorge Sevilla, who spent part of his day scooping water out of his sedan, one cup at a time.

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"All this water you see, it came from my car," Sevilla said, showing a soaked section of the roadway.

The flooding followed Saturday's storm, which sent water rushing into both underground parking structures at the apartment complex near Havana Street and Alameda Avenue. While the rain is long gone, floodwater remained inside portions of the garages Monday, with dozens of vehicles believed to be damaged.

Sevilla said the flooding happened so quickly that many residents did not have time to move their cars.

"I came here, and it was too late, but it was so fast," he said.

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Hoping the water would recede, Sevilla said he waited until Sunday night before attempting to move his vehicle to higher ground. But he now knows that decision may have made matters worse.

"It just went down a little bit, and I started it, and that was my mistake because right now it's not working," he said.

Another resident told CBS Colorado he has dealt with flooding at the complex four times in the five years he has lived there. Now, he is waiting to learn whether either of his vehicles will be declared a total loss.

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Signs posted at the complex warn tenants to "park at your own risk". Still, Sevilla believes property management should do more to keep storm drains clear of debris and reduce the risk of flooding.

"They could save a lot of cars by doing that, that's for sure," he said.

Sevilla acknowledged that management attempted to use small pumps to remove water from the garages, but he said they were overwhelmed by the volume and speed of the floodwater. Now, Sevilla is trying to salvage his vehicle himself while hoping he can get back on the road.

"Well, I hope I can start my car today and go to work tomorrow," he said.

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Asked what happens if he can't, Sevilla replied: "Then, I'm screwed."

Sevilla said he carries liability insurance only, leaving him uncertain how much financial help, if any, will be available for repairs or replacement of his vehicle.

AAA advises drivers not to start a vehicle that has been submerged or damaged by floodwater until it has been inspected, warning that doing so can cause additional damage to the engine and electrical systems. AAA also recommends documenting damage and contacting an insurance provider as soon as possible.