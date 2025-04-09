Auraria Campus Police violated First Amendment rights during Denver protest arrest, claims new lawsuit

Eight Coloradans, including a college professor, are suing the Auraria Campus police chief and several officers almost a year after they were arrested during campus protests over the war in Gaza.

In the spring of 2024, protestors descended upon campuses across the country and the world, including the Auraria Campus in Denver, which houses campuses for the University of Colorado Denver, Community College of Denver, and Metropolitan State University of Denver.

They set up an encampment on the Tivoli quad, which violates campus policy. On April 26, Auraria Campus Police started arresting people for trespassing.

An anti-war protester is arrested at the Auraria Campus in Denver on April 26, 2024. Several of the 40 protesters who were arrested are suing Auraria Campus police chief and several officers, saying their First Amendment rights were violated that day. CBS

Alex Boodrookas is an assistant professor of history at MSU Denver. He says he was leaving a meeting when he saw the scene unfolding. He says he sat with the students to try to deescalate the situation but was arrested.

CU Boulder alumni Sarah Napier was also arrested. She says she was protesting but not camping. They're two of eight people now suing Auraria Police Chief Jason Mollendor and six other officers, with the help of lawyers from Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC, accusing the officers of violating their First Amendment rights.

"You should be able to peacefully protest," Napier told CBS News Colorado. You should be able to, you know, have your First Amendment rights."

They say that Auraria police didn't adequately warn protestors that they would be arresting anyone and, even if they did, their arrests were unjustified because they weren't camping. They allege the arrests were an attempt to silence voices campus officials didn't like.

"The mass arrests that we saw at the encampments last year, like they very much laid the groundwork for what we're seeing today," Boodrookas said.

Both Boodrookas and Napier ultimately had their charges dismissed and their records sealed, but they say the damage was done. They've both faced professional repercussions, but they say this lawsuit isn't about them; it's about making sure free speech is protected.

University of Colorado Boulder alumni Sarah Napier, left, and Alex Boodrookas, assistant professor of history at Metropolitan State University Denver are suing the Auraria Campus police chief and several officers almost a year after they were arrested at a campus protest, saying the officers violated their First Amendment rights. CBS

"I want to make sure that armed riot police don't arrest peaceful student demonstrators on my campus again," Boodrookas said.

On Wednesday, the Auraria Campus released the following statement:

"The Auraria campus has not been served with any civil rights lawsuit related to the events of April 26, 2024. Based on available media reports, it appears that the individuals involved chose to engage with the press prior to notifying either the Auraria Campus administration or the Auraria Campus Police Department.

We are also aware of several misrepresentations reported in today's media coverage. As with any legal matter, Auraria Campus remains committed to following the appropriate legal processes and protocols. We will be prepared to respond accordingly if and when we are served.

Our priority continues to be transparency, accountability, and the safety and well-being of the Auraria Campus community."

The lawsuit was filed at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Denver District Court and asks for a jury trial, as well as punitive, compensatory, and economic damages.

"Rather than respecting the constitutional rights of those gathered, Auraria Campus Police Department officers abrogated well-established First Amendment rights through intimidation and mass arrests," it states, in part. "Protesters who peacefully linked arms in solidarity were trapped and encircled by riot police, physically prevented from leaving before officers began making arrests."

"If we fail to challenge this now, we risk normalizing the suppression of speech whenever it becomes inconvenient," Azra Taslimi, one of the attorneys representing the protesters, said at a news conference on Wednesday. "Student protest is not a disruption of education, it is a reflection of it. It is civic engagement, it is democracy in action, and it is why we must protect it."