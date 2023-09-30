ATF notified after Loveland man's drugs and weapons arrest

Police officers recently investigating a suspicious vehicle found a man passed out inside it - along with a collection of illicit drugs, weapons, ammunition and tactical gear.

The Loveland PD officers arrested 56-year-old William Zenk on September 15. They responded before dusk that day to the 1600 block of East Eisenhower Boulevard on a report of a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

Aside from an unconscious Zenk, officers found inside the vehicle:

23.81 grams of methamphetamine

0.93 grams of heroin

26 Fentanyl pills

two loaded Glock handguns

one semi-auto shotgun

one AR-style rifle with no serial numbers

multiple loaded firearm magazines

an estimated 15,000 rounds of ammunition in various calibers

a canvass bag containing a hat marked "Police" on the front, a tactical belt with magazines, handcuffs, and a cannister of pepper spray.

William Zenk. Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Zenk was booked in the Larimer County Dentention Center on three felony drug charges, a misdemeanor weapons count, and low-level paraphernalia charge.

Zenk posted a $2,700 personal recognize bond after court hearing two days later and was released from jail.

Zenk, a Loveland resident, has no criminal record in Colorado, according to an online search. But Loveland PD did notify the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about the arrest. The Loveland Police Department stated it is also investigating whether Zenk or the vehicle were involved in any other incidents in neighboring jurisdictions.

Zenk is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.