At Weber Elementary in Arvada students grow more than 80% on state math tests

The bounce back from Covid learning loss continues as families across Colorado receive their kids and schools results on standardized tests.

The Colorado Measures of Academic Standards or CMAS gauge how well kids are mastering standards for each grade level.

CBS

In Jefferson County, the state's second largest school district, slightly more than five in ten students are proficient in literacy and four in ten are proficient in math. Yet what many schools find encouraging is that more students are showing growth year over year.

Weber Elementary in in Arvada is celebrating high growth in both literacy and math. The school's Principal Jennifer Carlson gets emotional when she describes her teachers, "Every teacher has a core belief that all kids can learn and I think that shows."

Weber students across all income levels saw year over year growth in language arts at 69 percent and in math at 81 percent.

"It's really strong instruction and a safe and welcoming environment, and that's it, that's what kids need," said Carlson.

It helps too, says Weber's leader, that the Jeffco school district is providing a curriculum and training that's fueling success.

"We're very thankful for the resources that Jeffco has adopted. Our teachers are thankful. They say we haven't had this in a long time and it feels good."

CMAS testing starts in the third grade, and it doesn't take long for students to understand its purpose.

Fifth grader Von Sherman said, "They need to know what I'm good at so they can help me with what I'm not good at and stuff."

CBS

"Adding is what I like and subtracting," said third grader Maya Lee.

Brooke Hoyt, whose in fifth grade said she prefers math, and adds that there are just too many words in English language arts, "I know there's like infinite numbers, it just goes on forever, but then again you only learn about so much and you don't get into too complicated things when you're younger."

Carlson added, "Kids are talking to each other, so their oral language skills are improving while they're talking about math. And therefore, their learning is deeper. It's fun for them."

While roughly four in ten students are proficient on CMAS literacy and math at weber, the growth is what teachers are celebrating and a firm belief in where kids can go from here.

District and school level results on CMAS, SAT and PSAT can be found here: https://www.cde.state.co.us/assessment/cmas