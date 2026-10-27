Officers arrest man accused of assault at Denver metro area dog park, looking for other victims

Officers are looking for other possible victims of a man they say assaulted someone at a Denver metro area dog park.

The suspect, 69-year-old Laurence Burley, was arrested by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers on Oct. 7 in connection with an assault at the Chatfield State Park Dog Off-Leash Area in 2024. He is facing charges of first-degree assault in connection with the attack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Investigators said they believe there are additional victims due to other incidents. They said other people may have encountered Burley with two German Shepherds at Chatfield and Cherry Creek State Parks. Officers said Burley shines a flashlight into victims' eyes during these encounters.

Investigators believe Burley drives a gray Mercury Mariner or white Subaru.