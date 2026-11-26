Aspen Snowmass opened for the season on Thanksgiving morning to excited skiers and boarders. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass are celebrating their 80th anniversary season with fresh snow that fell over the past few days.

Aspen Snowmass opened for the season on Thanksgiving morning. Aspen Snowmass

The ski resorts said they're welcoming skiers and boarders to a couple of green and blue runs as well as a terrain park. They are also offering reduced lift tickets until top-to-bottom terrain is available at Aspen Mountain and more terrain becomes available at Snowmass.

Aspen Snowmass opened for the season on Thanksgiving Day. Aspen Snowmass

Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands are expected to open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Aspen Snowmass Aspen Snowmass

Arapahoe Basin was the first ski area to open for the season in Colorado on Oct. 28.