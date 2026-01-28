Aspen Skiing Company employee dies at Colorado ski resort

An Aspen Skiing Company employee died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in Colorado last week. According to Aspen One, the skier was involved in a deadly accident on Jan. 22.

Snowmass Ski Patrol rushed to the scene.

What happened leading up to the accident has not been released.

Aspen One released this statement to CBS Colorado, "Our deepest condolences are with the individual's family and friends, as well as with all of our employees who knew and worked with him."

The skier's cause of death and identity will be released by the Pitkin County Coroner's Office.

Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort is located about 200 miles west of Denver.