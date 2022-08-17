Aspen man arrested after trespassing woman's residence nearly nude

An Aspen resident, 64-year-old Harvey Hoff, already with 13 active court cases, added one more to his collection when was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly entered a woman's home wearing only chaps.

After leaving the woman's Carbondale residence, Hoff allegedly sauntered down Surrey Street without pants, according to a neighbor.

Hoff was fully dressed when a Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived, as stated in the GCSO arrest affidavit. But he refused to obey commands and was eventually tased by the deputy.

"(Hoff) had bloodshot watery glassy eyes (sic) and his demeanor was generally drunken," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Hoff is not legally allowed to consume alcohol due to his previous court cases, per the affidavit.

The woman also had an active restraining order against Hoff. He was not allowed to be in contact with her or to be in her house.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

The affidavit went on to state that Hoff has been the subject of eight restraining orders. CBS4 found two in an online criminal records search that are permanent restraining orders, both filed by women in 2015 and 2017.

Those records also show Hoff currently has 11 charges of violating protection orders, seven charges of trespassing, and a drinking and driving in his active court cases. He's had six drinking and driving arrests in the cases that have been resolved.

Hoff has been previously sentenced to state prison for trespassing and DUI offenses.

In April, Hoff (who also spells his first name 'Harve') was arrested in April for allegedly driving a car to the Pitkin County Airport while under the influence. A woman whom he was trying to give a ride to refused to get in the car with him, according to the Aspen Times. Hoff was argumentative and had to be physically pulled from his car by deputies.

Hoff, most recently shown to be a resident of the Woody Creek subdivision in Aspen, has two court dates - Aug. 22 and Sept. 15 - in which all of his active court cases will collectively come before a judge.

Online records indicate Hoff has not posted bond since his most recent arrest.