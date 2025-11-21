Camera found recording toilet at Northern Colorado college, teenager arrested

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged after law enforcement found a video camera recording people in a Northern Colorado college bathroom. The Weld County Sheriff's Office arrested Ashton Harrington after the camera was found at Aims Community College in Greeley.

"Our investigation began on Nov. 19," said Melissa Chesmore, spokesperson for WCSO.

Chesmore said deputies were dispatched to Aims' student commons building after receiving a call for assistance by the college's campus safety team. The campus safety team had been notified of a possible recording device in the bathroom by someone who was using it.

"They had found a recording device in one of the all-gender bathrooms that had been focused on one of the toilets and was recording," Chesmore said.

The investigators removed the recording device and leaned into the security cameras in the hallway to determine who had been in the bathroom prior to the device being located. Chesmore said that is when they zeroed their investigation in on Harrington.

"Mr. Harrington faces five counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification," Chesmore said.

Ashton Harrington Weld County

WCSO told CBS News Colorado that there are multiple victims who were recorded while using the toilet on the campus. They said anyone who feels they may have been victimized is encouraged to call WCSO.

"The community's sense of safety and privacy is our top-most concern," Chesmore said.

Aims Community College declined to interview for this report. However, via written statement, a spokesperson said they are cooperating with WCSO investigators and do not believe there is any remaining threat to the campus.