Arvada police seek suspects accused of robbing ATM technician on Sheridan Boulevard

Arvada Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are seeking suspects accused of robbing an ATM technician on Tuesday outside a credit union on Sheridan Boulevard.

According to the agencies, on Aug. 15, two suspects robbed an ATM service technician outside the Partner Colorado Credit Union at 6221 Sheridan Blvd.

#FBIDenver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and @ArvadaPolice are seeking these suspects in the Aug. 15 robbery of an ATM service technician outside the Partner Colorado Credit Union at 6221 Sheridan Blvd. If you have information, contact Arvada Police of @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/PKZaAjw22k — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) August 20, 2023

The agencies say the suspects, "were seen leaving in a Volkswagen Taos with Wyoming plates."

Arvada PD encourages anyone with additional information on the robbery, to contact Arvada Police Department or @CrimeStoppersCO.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn an award of up to $2,000.