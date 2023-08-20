Arvada police seek suspects accused of robbing ATM technician on Sheridan Boulevard
Arvada Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are seeking suspects accused of robbing an ATM technician on Tuesday outside a credit union on Sheridan Boulevard.
According to the agencies, on Aug. 15, two suspects robbed an ATM service technician outside the Partner Colorado Credit Union at 6221 Sheridan Blvd.
The agencies say the suspects, "were seen leaving in a Volkswagen Taos with Wyoming plates."
Arvada PD encourages anyone with additional information on the robbery, to contact Arvada Police Department or @CrimeStoppersCO.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn an award of up to $2,000.
