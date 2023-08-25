Arvada police search for man wanted for starting nearly a dozen dumpster fires in past month

Police in Arvada are searching for a man who has started nearly a dozen dumpster fires in the past month. Since July 23, the suspect has started at least 11 dumpster fires.

Arvada Police

Most of the fires have happened near businesses in the Arvada Market Place near 52nd Avenue and Wadsworth. There have also been fires near apartment buildings around the area of Allison Street and 55th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the dumpster fires is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.