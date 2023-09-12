Arvada police arrest man wanted in series of dumpster fires

Police in Arvada have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with several dumpster fires in the past month. Investigators said that Trevin Taylor was arrested after fire crews extinguished two fires on Aug. 26.

Firefighters rushed to a business behind the Arvada Marketplace, in the 7400 block of W. 52nd Avenue, on reports of a fire behind a business. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, which consisted of pallets of baled cardboard, officers discovered a dumpster fire behind an adjacent building. Both fires were extinguished.

Trevin Taylor Arvada Police

An Arvada Police Department K9 team tracked the suspect to the 7500 block of W. 53rd Avenue. The suspect was identified as Taylor, 28, and taken into custody.

An Arvada Police Department detective and an Arvada Fire investigator interviewed Taylor who they said confessed to the fires as well as other recent arson incidents in Arvada. Taylor is facing multiple felony arson charges.

According to Arvada police detectives, they believe the same suspect is responsible for starting at least 11 dumpster fires since July 23.

Arvada Police

Most of the fires have happened near businesses in the Arvada Market Place near 52nd Avenue and Wadsworth. There have also been fires near apartment buildings around the area of Allison Street and 55th Avenue.

Additional Information from the Arvada Police Department:

While there have not been any more dumpster arsons since Taylor's arrest, he may not be the only suspect responsible for multiple arson incidents that have occurred in Arvada since 07/23/2023. Anyone with information about additional suspects is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.