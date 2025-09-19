Arvada police arrest Colorado man after body found inside black box

Police in Arvada were called to The Perch on 52nd apartments on Monday morning after a maintenance team member made a gruesome discovery. Officers said when they arrived at the apartment complex located at 7791 W. 52nd Ave., just after 8 a.m., they found a body inside a black box next to a trash dumpster within an enclosure.

Officers said it was the body of a 29-year-old woman.

Daniel Ryan Clark Lakewood Police

Investigators said after interviews and search warrant executions, officers identified a suspect. Daniel Ryan Clark, 41, was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, according to Arvada police.

Clark was booked on several charges, including tampering with a deceased human body, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The Arvada Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact APD at 720-898-7171 or reach out anonymously to our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).