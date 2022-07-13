Arvada fire crews 'in good spirits' while fighting TX wildfires
Arvada Fire recognized it's crew in Texas fighting wildfires. The crew is in the second week of it's deployment, and the fourth crew that Arvada Fire has sent to Texas.
There are numerous fires burning across the state. Firefighters are also battling high heat. Temperatures are well north of 100 degrees.
Arvada Fire said that it's firefighters are doing saw work and setting backfires, and honing a variety of wildland skills. It also said that the crew is in good spirits.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.