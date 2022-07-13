Watch CBS News
Arvada fire crews 'in good spirits' while fighting TX wildfires

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fire Crews From Arvada Are Helping To Fight Fires In Texas

Arvada Fire recognized it's crew in Texas fighting wildfires. The crew is in the second week of it's deployment, and the fourth crew that Arvada Fire has sent to Texas. 

Arvada firefighters in Texas. Arvada Fire

There are numerous fires burning across the state. Firefighters are also battling high heat. Temperatures are well north of 100 degrees. 

Wildfires burning in Texas Arvada Fire

Arvada Fire said that it's firefighters are doing saw work and setting backfires, and honing a variety of wildland skills. It also said that the crew is in good spirits.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

