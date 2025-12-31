Police in Colorado seeking suspect accused of following women, exposing, and touching himself in Arvada Target

Arvada police say a man recently followed several women around a store while touching himself inappropriately, before exposing himself and then taking off, and now they're trying to find him.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday at the Target near West 80th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada, in the northeast part of the Denver metro area.

After allegedly exposing himself, he ran out of the store and left in a gray or silver car, according to police.

A handout photo from Arvada police shows a man who allegedly followed two women around a Target store, touched himself in appropriately, and then exposed himself on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Arvada Police Department

He was described as a White man about 6 feet tall of medium build with black hair and wearing a black AC/DC "Back to Black" T-shirt, black shorts, black socks, and black shoes on the day of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact the Arvada Police Department.