Denver man says his love of art is what brought color back to his life

Painting helped Denver man out of a dark time, now he's hoping to help others do the same

Arturo Garcia opened his art gallery right before COVID hit, in 2019.

If you visit his Denver gallery in the Westwood neighborhood, you will find it sits sandwiched between Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. Inside, you cannot help but notice his passion for painting. But that fire has not always burned bright. It took decades before his art would come to life. It took a near-death experience with cancer and a fight for sobriety to get to this point.

He says his son inspired him to get back to what matters: Joy. Light. Love. Service. Playfulness.

It was those words, 10 years ago, that encouraged Garcia to pick up his paints and fight for his sobriety. Today, his life is full of all those things. He is determined to give back.

CBS



Every Saturday he opens his gallery doors to the kids in the neighborhood so they can come in and take an art class for free.

"I learn from them. The way they hold the brush -- the complete freedom to do what they want to do. They just allow their spirit to flow. And they just let go of it. You can tell that time is of no existence when they're doing that," he said.

He believes his life today is a miracle; Only here because of God.

"I'm here for a reason, and that reason is to be of his service," Garcia said.