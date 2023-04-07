Artist Maggie Rogers gives fans chance to buy Red Rocks concert tickets in person

Buying concert tickets can be a difficult and frustrating process by competing with bots and aftermarket seller which make affordable tickets hard to come by.

CBS

On Friday, singer Maggie Rogers gave fans a chance to buy tickets the old-fashioned way: in person for her upcoming concert at Red Rocks. Fans were lined up outside the Mission Ballroom as early as 6 a.m.

Even while battling the cold temperatures, fans say this was a positive experience because they paid no fees and left with a physical ticket.

CBS

"We were talking to other people in line and they said, 'I would prefer doing this and driving from wherever just to come to get tickets, because I can see who's in front of me, I can see my chances of getting tickets and it's easier," said one fan.

Rogers will also give fans an online pre-sale opportunity next week.