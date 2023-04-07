Watch CBS News
Artist Maggie Rogers gives fans chance to buy Red Rocks concert tickets in person

Indie artist Maggie Rogers gives fans chance to buy tickets in person
Buying concert tickets can be a difficult and frustrating process by competing with bots and aftermarket seller which make affordable tickets hard to come by. 

On Friday, singer Maggie Rogers gave fans a chance to buy tickets the old-fashioned way: in person for her upcoming concert at Red Rocks. Fans were lined up outside the Mission Ballroom as early as 6 a.m.

Even while battling the cold temperatures, fans say this was a positive experience because they paid no fees and left with a physical ticket.

"We were talking to other people in line and they said, 'I would prefer doing this and driving from wherever just to come to get tickets, because I can see who's in front of me, I can see my chances of getting tickets and it's easier," said one fan. 

Rogers will also give fans an online pre-sale opportunity next week.

