Art installation at Denver "No Kings" rally to encourage peaceful discourse on contentious issues

One Denver woman is preparing an art installation she hopes will encourage peaceful discourse as a rally takes place Saturday.

Friday evening, Jackie Burt was doing some impromptu coloring for her art project she will be showcasing Saturday at the People's Fair during the "No Kings" rally in Denver. Each panel on her project is a prompt about a hot button issue that people can respond to.

"It'll be an easy up, pop-up type. You know, like a fair tent. And then I have a system to hang everything. So, people will walk around with sticky notes, markers. They're welcome to write directly on the signs. Or they can throw a sticky note on," said Burt.

She hopes this will take the passion down a notch so people can talk about issues in person instead of emotionally commenting about them, because she wants Saturday's event to be a peaceful and welcoming one for everyone.

"I think it will be a powerful way to highlight people's voices and interact peacefully on a day of action," said Burt.

Jennifer Bradley, a local organizer with Colorado 5051, the organization putting on Saturday's "No Kings" rally, says the day isn't about anarchy, chaos, violence or protesting the military.

"We will not tolerate violence. We will not tolerate any bad actors," said Bradley. "This is about the people coming together and standing up for each other against a dictatorship and sending a very specific message to the president that we will not be silenced."

She says they have safety marshals and a security team ready if bad actors do show up. But for the rest of the people planning to come, she just wants them to use their voice to stand up for themselves.

"Find your family. Find your fit. Join us. Join the movement. There's a million different perspectives. There's a million different voices. But we're all here to fight fascism," said Bradley.

That's why Jackie was diligently coloring as the sun set on Friday. She hopes her art can help people find that voice if they need help.

"Your voice is needed, and it's going to be a really wonderful day," said Burt.

The rally will start at noon on Saturday and finish at 4 p.m.