Art exhibit at Denver International Airport celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is coming up Nov. 1. It's a festive holiday, and a chance for many people to remember the impact of loved ones who've passed away.

A group of artists is taking part in an exhibit that travels around Colorado to spread awareness of this increasingly popular celebration.

On the busy Concourse A at Denver International Airport, travelers are treated to the Calaveras en Mi Ciudad exhibit.

The artist Charlo, left, poses with a traveler named Teresa at Denver International Airport. CBS

Calaveras -- or decorated skulls -- are a beloved tradition in Mexican culture. Decorated in homage to loved ones who've died.

"This is beautiful!" said a traveler to Denver based artist Charlo.

"I'm glad you like it. Where you coming from?" said Charlo.

The traveler identified herself as Teresa, from Los Angeles. She celebrated the beauty of the calavera that Charlo painted.

CBS

"The project was created to support and uplift Latino artists. So we've been around for 5 years," said Calaveras en Mi Ciudad curator Alexis Newton.

"I hope people see the calaveras and they see the beauty and they see the talent of the Latino artists."

Charlo created his calavera to honor his grandmother, who he never met.

"But my mom used to tell me stories about her all the time. And I made this calavera thinking of her so I included a lot of words and symbols that remind me of her and I put her name somewhere in the calavera too."

Charlo encourages visitors to engage with the art pieces, and to be open to surprise.

"My art is all about that unexpected moment of joy that you get when you discover something in life," said Charlo.

CBS

On Dia de los Muertos celebrants recognize that death is part of life, and remembering the impact of lost loved ones is healing.

The Calaveras en Mi Ciudad exhibit is on display at the A bridge and Concourse A west at Denver International Airport through Nov. 3.