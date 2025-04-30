Art exhibit in Colorado mountain towns put fentanyl dangers in spotlight

Health and law enforcement officials are trying to dispel both myths and the stigma surrounding the dangers of fentanyl with an art exhibit. The Fentanyl Awareness Art Exhibition is "designed to raise awareness about the opioid crisis, particularly the devastating impact of fentanyl."

CBS

It's part of an effort to educate the public about fentanyl and that it is commonly mixed into other drugs that continue to cause overdoses.

"We like to talk about this chocolate chip cookie analogy. When you have a chocolate chip cookie, sometimes you have a bite and it has no chocolate chips in it. So there was no fentanyl and nobody overdosed from that bite. But the next bite might be all chocolate chips," said Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Schilling.

CBS

Fentanyl is an extremely potent drug that health experts say only takes a 2mg dose, about the size of five grains of salt, to be deadly.

The art exhibit is on display April 30-June 3 at Theatre SilCo in Silverthorne, June 5-July 9 at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, July 11-Aug. 13 at the Community and Senior Center in Frisco, Aug. 15-Oct. 8 at Colorado Mountain College in Dillon and Oct. 10-Nov. 5 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.