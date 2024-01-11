Arson suspect arrested in connection with 2-alarm fire in downtown Littleton, Colorado

Police have arrested an arson suspect wanted in connection with a two-alarm fire in downtown Littleton last November. James Daigle, 39, was taken into custody on Thursday for charges of first-degree arson, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

James Daigle Littleton Police

Firefighters rushed to the building fire on the corner of Main Street and Prince Street in downtown Littleton just after midnight on Nov. 17, 2023. When Littleton police officers arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames that were spreading to an occupied 4-story apartment building next door. Residents were evacuated from the building as the two-alarm fire was declared.

South Metro Fire

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the apartment building. No one was injured.