Livelihood of Colorado family hangs in the balance after arsonist sets concrete mixer trucks ablaze

A Denver-area couple is reeling after an arson fire destroyed their concrete mixer trucks, which are the foundation of their family-owned business. Luis Roberto Quezada Lopez and his wife, Abigail, run One Way Transport, a subcontractor company that delivers concrete.

Lopez Family

The fires were set on Aug. 23.

"It was at two in the morning," Luis recalled. "My buddy, who shares the account with me for our trail cams, called me and said, 'Hey, wake up, the trucks are on fire.' Before I even got to the yard, I just saw the plume of smoke in the sky and the fire department's lights lit up. That's when I knew."

The couple says investigators confirmed the fire was intentional.

"They were targeted trucks, from what it looks like," Luis explained. "The trucks weren't parked together, they were spread across the yard and only mine were targeted."

The arson destroyed three of their concrete mixer trucks.

"On the light side, one truck costs about $40,000," Luis said. "Two of ours were worth around $50,000, and one was valued at $85,000. You can't just go out and replace that overnight."

The couple says their insurance only covered part of the loss.

"Sadly, somebody was taken care of, the rest wasn't," Luis said. "So we're more out of pocket than in our pockets."

Luis started One Way Transport in 2020 after more than a decade working in the concrete industry.

"I've been doing concrete and driving a mixer truck for 11 years," he said. "I love the trade, I love the trucks, and I wanted a fleet that represented a good company on the road. That's been my dream."

Now, that dream -- and their livelihood -- hangs in the balance. The Quezadas have five young children.

"It's been a month already, and the numbers are starting to sink in," Luis admitted. "It's set us back more than we thought."

Abigail said the hardest part has been watching her husband's passion stall.

"Seeing him thrive on something he's so passionate about has been a dream come true for me as a wife," she said. "To see this put everything at a stop has been hard on us -- mentally, spiritually. We've surrendered everything to God and we're just hoping justice is served in the right way."

In the days after the fire, friends encouraged the couple to start a crowdfunding page to make ends meet for their family of seven.

"Honestly, I didn't expect much," Abigail said. "But people -- even strangers -- have donated. We've been in tears. Every time someone donates I ask, 'Do you know them?' and he says no. It's incredibly rewarding and we're so blessed."

As of this week, donations have helped cover bills and the mortgage while the family figures out next steps.

"Financially, it's been troubling," Abigail said. "We've even had to pick up side gigs to get by. But the support has meant everything."

The couple isn't sure who would target them. A surveillance photo shows a single suspect, holding bottle of gasoline.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the fire.

The Quezadas are asking anyone with information to come forward. There's currently a $10,000 reward.