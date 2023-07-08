Arrest made in deadly Denver hit-and-run crash near 10th Avenue and Newton Street
One man is dead and another is in custody after a driver struck and killed a man near West 10th Avenue and Newton Street Saturday morning.
Neither of the two men were identified by Denver police, but investigators say the driver struck a man and then fled the scene. The crash was initially reported around 7 a.m.
He was later stopped by police near the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 25 around 9 a.m.
The crime appears to be random, according to police, and the victim and suspect did not appear to know each other.
