Arrest made in deadly Denver hit-and-run crash near 10th Avenue and Newton Street

One man is dead and another is in custody after a driver struck and killed a man near West 10th Avenue and Newton Street Saturday morning.

Neither of the two men were identified by Denver police, but investigators say the driver struck a man and then fled the scene. The crash was initially reported around 7 a.m.

The scene of a deadly hit-and-run near West 10th Avenue and Newton Street in Denver on Saturday, July 8, 2023. CBS

He was later stopped by police near the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 25 around 9 a.m.

The crime appears to be random, according to police, and the victim and suspect did not appear to know each other.