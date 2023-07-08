Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in deadly Denver hit-and-run crash near 10th Avenue and Newton Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One man is dead and another is in custody after a driver struck and killed a man near West 10th Avenue and Newton Street Saturday morning.

Neither of the two men were identified by Denver police, but investigators say the driver struck a man and then fled the scene. The crash was initially reported around 7 a.m.

10th-newton-homicide-2-10th-newton-scene-galarza.jpg
The scene of a deadly hit-and-run near West 10th Avenue and Newton Street in Denver on Saturday, July 8, 2023. CBS

He was later stopped by police near the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 25 around 9 a.m.

The crime appears to be random, according to police, and the victim and suspect did not appear to know each other.

10th-newton-homicide-1-mousetrap-arrest-scene-galarza.jpg
The driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Denver was arrested near the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 25. CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.