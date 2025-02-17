Watch CBS News
Local News

Arctic air heading into Colorado this week while more snow pummels parts of the High Country

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Arctic air heading into Colorado this week while more snow pummels parts of the High Country
Arctic air heading into Colorado this week while more snow pummels parts of the High Country 03:40

Colder air will seep into Colorado this week. And people in the mountains will see more snow starting Monday this afternoon.

na-forecast-temp-contours.png
Cold air will invade parts of Colorado this week CBS News Colorado

There are now Winter Weather Alerts through Tuesday morning from Steamboat to Grand Lake and from Meeker through Aspen to Fairplay. Steamboat may see an additional 20 inches of snow. 

Snow could fall at rates of 1-2" an hour at times on Monday. Those intense rates of snow combined with strong, gusty wind could lead to snow squalls in the high country. These snow squalls happen quickly and can rapidly reduce visibility, causing very dangerous travel conditions. 

nam-model.jpg
NAM snow model through Wednesday CBS

The arctic cold air will move through Colorado between Tomorrow and Thursday. Eastern Colorado could see wind chills 25 below. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the cold temperatures. The highs will be in the 20-degree range along the Front Range on Monday.

denver-tempearutres.jpg
CBS

Avalanche danger is a level 4 out of 5. And winds could gust up to 45 miles an hour. Parts of the Colorado mountains could see blizzard conditions.

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.