Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies ticket 245 drivers during crackdown for expired license plates

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

During last week's crackdown for expired license plate tags, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office cited 245 drivers. Law enforcement began the campaign on June 25 through July 1. 

It included officers from the Aurora Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The focus was on citing drivers whose license plates were more than three months expired. Deputies said the excuses he heard the most driver drivers was "financial."

If your tags are more than 60 days expired, you could be stopped, ticketed and fined up to $100. The money from registration fees helps pay for emergency services and improving roads.  

First published on July 5, 2023 / 12:27 PM

