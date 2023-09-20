Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies search for 4 suspects in deadly carjacking

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is searching for four suspects wanted in a deadly carjacking. It happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of East Harvard Avenue.

Detectives said the victim was shot and killed by the suspects. Deputies are searching for four Black males, possibly juveniles, who took off in the victim's car.

The victim has not been identified.

The victim's car is a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with Colorado license plate #CLY-X69.

Anyone who sees the car or has any information about the carjacking is asked to call 911 or Arapahoe County dispatch at 303-795-4711.