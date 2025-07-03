Deputies stepping up patrols in Colorado's Arapahoe County solely for firework-related calls and complaints

During the 4th of July holiday, dispatch centers are inundated with 911 calls with complaints about illegal fireworks. Because of the high call volume, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is stepping up patrols solely for firework-related calls and complaints.

A file photo shows fireworks going off in a neighborhood. CBS

Through Saturday, July 5, four deputies will be patrolling communities, looking for illegal firework activity and responding to firework calls and complaints.

"Our job for the night, is to respond to all those firework calls to alleviate the normal patrol deputies from having to respond to that, so they can go to their priority calls and ultimately, just give the community a bigger helping hand," said Deputy Griffin Lindberg with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The county's 911 dispatch usually gets between 700 and 800 calls per day, but those numbers nearly double on July 4. Last year, more than 1,100 calls came in. In 2023, nearly 1,300 calls came in.

"Which is quite a bit, especially when just your average patrolman, your deputy, is having to respond to those and normal calls for service," said Lindberg.

Deputy Griffin Lindberg talks to a resident. CBS

The additional deputies will be enforcing all local and state firework laws. A good rule of thumb is, if it leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal, including firecrackers, mortars and bottle rockets. Sparklers, ground spinners and other noisemakers without explosion are legal.

"Those laws have put in place for a reason. So, it's to keep everyone safe, and that's our primary concern, is safety, education and then enforcing those laws. If those aren't met, and if you can't do things in a safe way or legal way, then action needs to be taken," said Lindberg.

Lindberg said his hope is to inform educate the public, and most importantly, keep people safe.

"When an irresponsible party gets a hold of a firework, or, you know, alcohol is involved, and some bad decisions are possibly made with those illegal fireworks that could mean someone's life, which we want to stop before that happens," said Lindberg.

Lindberg believes having a law enforcement presence deters illegal firework activity, but also sends a strong message.

"We're not out here to be the bad people. We're not out here to bust every single person that has a firework in their possession," said Lindberg. "But if you can't do things in a safe way or legal way, then action needs to be taken, and hopefully that preserves property and life."

"I think the more safety we have in our neighborhood, the better," said Dusty Jessen, an Arapahoe County resident. "We hear about kids getting hurt, we hear about fires being started, and we want people to have fun, but we also want people to be safe, so if that's what the deputies are doing, I think it's great."

For more information about Fireworks in Arapahoe County, including when and when not to call 911, click here.