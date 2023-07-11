Arapahoe County detectives investigate homicide along Highline Canal near Iliff and Quebec
Detectives in Arapahoe County investigated a homicide near Iliff and Quebec early Tuesday morning. Authorities received a call about 5 a.m. about a man who was found on the ground near the Highline Canal.
Investigators believe the man died in the past 24 hours. The body was found behind a strip mall and detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to call authorities.
