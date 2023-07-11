Watch CBS News
Arapahoe County detectives investigate homicide along Highline Canal near Iliff and Quebec

Arapahoe County detectives investigate death near Iliff and Quebec
Arapahoe County detectives investigate death near Iliff and Quebec 00:29

Detectives in Arapahoe County investigated a homicide near Iliff and Quebec early Tuesday morning. Authorities received a call about 5 a.m. about a man who was found on the ground near the Highline Canal. 

Investigators believe the man died in the past 24 hours. The body was found behind a strip mall and detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to call authorities. 

July 11, 2023 / 12:20 PM

