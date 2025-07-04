Colorado investigators search for suspect wanted in 8 burglaries who stole $10,000
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking people living in Colorado to help identify a burglary suspect who has broken into the same commercial building at least eight times from April 28 to May 25. Investigators said they believe the suspect has repeatedly broken into the businesses in the 7700 block of E. Iliff Avenue.
Once inside, investigators said the suspect rummaged through the offices, targeting only cash. So far, he has stolen nearly $10,000.
The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male, 5-foot-5 or taller, with dark hair and some facial hair. He has been seen wearing a hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and black or white shoes.
Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crimes is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Investigations Tipline at 720.874.8477.