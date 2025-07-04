Watch CBS News
Colorado investigators search for suspect wanted in 8 burglaries who stole $10,000

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect who has stolen nearly $10,000
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect who has stolen nearly $10,000 00:25

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking people living in Colorado to help identify a burglary suspect who has broken into the same commercial building at least eight times from April 28 to May 25. Investigators said they believe the suspect has repeatedly broken into the businesses in the 7700 block of E. Iliff Avenue.

arapco-businesses-burglaries-4-suspect-from-arapco-so.png
Arapahoe County Sheriff's investigators say a burglary suspect has stolen nearly $10,000 from the businesses in the 7700 block of E. Iliff Ave.              Arapahoe County

Once inside, investigators said the suspect rummaged through the offices, targeting only cash. So far, he has stolen nearly $10,000. 

arapco-businesses-burglaries-3-suspect-from-arapco-so.png
Arapahoe County Sheriff's investigators say a burglary suspect has repeatedly broken into businesses in the 7700 block of E. Iliff Ave. Arapahoe County

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male, 5-foot-5 or taller, with dark hair and some facial hair. He has been seen wearing a hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and black or white shoes.

arapco-businesses-burglaries-1-suspect-from-arapco-so.png
Arapahoe County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect.  Arapahoe County

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crimes is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Investigations Tipline at 720.874.8477.

