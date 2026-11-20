One county in the Denver metro area is cracking down on illegal parking in unincorporated residential areas.

Since Arapahoe County commissioners passed an ordinance in 2024 to help clear the streets, nearly 700 vehicles have been towed. Now, a deputy has been hired part-time solely to continue the work.

As a retired Patrol Sergeant, Deputy Pete is back on duty with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit. He's targeting cleaning up the Four Square Mile area, just outside of Denver. Illegal parking has long been an issue in the area, creating safety issues and concerns for people living there.

"It's a quality-of-life issue for the folks that are living here. So, the goal of the sheriff's office is trying to mitigate this," said Pete.

The ordinance went into effect in January 2025. It addresses abandoned vehicles, unregistered vehicles, or vehicles without license plates and tags, recreational vehicles and camping trailers, plus other smaller vehicles not abiding by "No Parking" signs. The biggest concern the ordinance addresses, though, is the illegally parked semi-trucks and big rigs lining both sides of the streets, obstructing access and limiting line of sight.

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"They try to pull out here, and they can't see around this semi rig that's here, and so what happens is they are almost getting in an accident," said Pete, who added that many of the truck drivers are repeat offenders.

During his part-time shift, Pete attempts to make contact with drivers of illegally parked vehicles. If he can't, he then places green warning tags on the vehicles. The owner must move the vehicle within 48 hours. He'll follow up 48 hours later, and if the vehicle is still there, it'll be towed. The owner is then responsible for paying impound fees and a $150 citation. Pete said the tow fees for commercial motor vehicles could be up to $1,000.

Pete understands that violators are community members and live in the area. For him, enforcement is just as important as education.

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"I have made some headway in certain areas with certain drivers. I do what I can to address the issues and concerns of the community members that are being affected by it, and educate the violators, whether it's by conversation, by enforcement, or by if they end up with a huge fine for their truck being towed," said Pete.

Another benefit is that now that one deputy is focusing on illegal parking, it frees up other deputies to focus and respond to more high-risk calls.

"It frees them up to focus on more proactive policing, where they can be out, and they can be looking for people breaking into cars or burglaries. Or they can be following up on leads for other types of criminal activity," said Pete.

For more information about the ordinance, click here.