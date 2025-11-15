Apartment fire west of Denver displaces 30 people, officials say

Around 30 people have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment complex west of Denver on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. near North Lamar Street and West 13th Avenue in Lakewood. Three cats and a parrot were rescued from the fire, but one died, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Video posted by the fire department shows one of those cats being reunited with its owner.

By 8:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished and firefighters were monitoring the scene and looking for hot spots.

UPDATE: crews are continuing to overhaul- checking for hot spots and extension. Two upper floor units had fire damage, there is water damage to two units below, and also smoke damage throughout the building. Approximately 30 people will be displaced. Crews rescued three cats, and… https://t.co/rdsnJtMJ5W pic.twitter.com/Kbgl99jGjo — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2025

The fire appeared to have started on one of the upper-level apartment units, with more damage visible from some of those second-floor units. Fire officials also said initial 911 calls reported seeing smoke and flames emanating from an upper unit.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.