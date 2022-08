Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.

—BUILDING BURNS DOWN—



An entire apartment building appears to be completely lost after going up in flames this evening in Greeley.



According to Greeley Fire this was a building under construction. But there are many families who already live in the surrounding properties https://t.co/EQNQBxaGG7 pic.twitter.com/VkTtfzChws — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) August 4, 2022

Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.