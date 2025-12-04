Colorado SWAT team member who responded to Evergreen school shooting was drunk, according to internal investigation

A Colorado sergeant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who served on the SWAT team at the Evergreen High School shooting is out of a job after admitting he showed up to the shooting under the influence of alcohol.

An internal affairs investigation in Jefferson County reveals other law enforcement officers smelled alcohol on Sgt. Anthony Hamilton that day at the high school.

A shooting took place at Evergreen High School on Sept. 10, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In the weeks after the school shooting, other SWAT officers shared that Hamilton was directing members to areas in the school where they were not assigned rather than being where he was expected.

Team members, who hail from multiple different law enforcement departments in addition to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said he carried around a cup of coffee and had bloodshot eyes.

When he was asked about drinking, the internal investigation says during an interview, Hamilton told them, "He said he drank, 'the better part of a 12 pack so, maybe 9 or 10,' the morning of the incident."

Hamilton reportedly admitted that he would consider himself above the legal limit to drive. The report says he had driven to the scene that day in spite of asking to be off for a few days to take care of family issues.

Hamilton reportedly told investigators, "I regret few things in my life more."

In a statement, the agency says "this conduct falls far outside the standards and expectations of the sheriff's office."

Hamilton has resigned in lieu of being fired.

Two students were shot and critically hurt in the shooting and the shooter, also a student, shot himself and later died. Both students have returned home after extended stays in the hospital.