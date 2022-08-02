Anthony Gutierrez arrested, accused of stabbing man

Denver Police identified the man they say stabbed another man to death. Police responded to 48th Avenue and Washington Street at around 2 p.m. on July 30.

Anthony Gutierrez Denver Police

They say they found the 30-year-old victim in the street, stabbed in the torso. He later died at the hospital.

Police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Gutierrez on Aug. 1. He now faces a first degree murder charge. Investigators believe the two men knew each other and were arguing before the stabbing.