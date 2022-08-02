Watch CBS News
Anthony Gutierrez arrested, accused of stabbing man

Denver Police identified the man they say stabbed another man to death. Police responded to 48th Avenue and Washington Street at around 2 p.m. on July 30. 

anthony-gutierrez-denver-police.jpg
Anthony Gutierrez Denver Police

They say they found the 30-year-old victim in the street, stabbed in the torso. He later died at the hospital.

Police arrested 46-year-old Anthony Gutierrez on Aug. 1. He now faces a first degree murder charge. Investigators believe the two men knew each other and were arguing before the stabbing.

