Another teen arrested in deadly shooting at Southlands Mall in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Another teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Southlands mall in September. Investigators said they are still trying to identify and locate additional suspects in connection to the shooting. 

The 17-year-old has not been identified because he is a minor. He faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, both felonies. 

Last month, a 16-year-old turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting, and that suspect has not been identified either because he is a minor. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, and failing to report an accident to police. 

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Southlands shopping district at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. Raphael Velin, 15, did not survive. 

Investigators believe it was a pre-planned meeting between those involved. The suspects are believed to be all juveniles or young adults. 

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate additional suspects, as well as witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

