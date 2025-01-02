Annual Denver Marade organizers recruit marshal volunteers to ensure event safety

Recent back-to-back national incidents have many people concerned about security at large public events. Some viewers have reached out with concerns about the upcoming annual Denver Marade, which is two weeks away.

Previous Denver Marade celebration. CBS

Every year, the Marade draws thousands to celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organizers say they are always implementing extra precautions to ensure safety during the event.

Officials are ramping up security for this year's Marade, hoping to recruit at least 250 marshal volunteers to help maintain safety during the celebration.

In light of the tragedy that struck the New Orleans community on New Year's Day, organizers of one of Denver's largest events want attendees to know safety is their top priority.

"I think it is important to push peace to that community," said Christian Steward, the co-chair for the 2025 Marade, "We plan our March the same as we do every year. We are making sure we are doing what is necessary for the participants."

The Marade honors and celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is expected to draw thousands this year, but as big events continue to be targeted, questions about security remain.

People in Denver have mixed feelings.

"I live in Spain, but every time I come back to the U.S., I feel scared," Sierra Ventimiglia said.

While others feel indifferent about it all.

"We see things happen everywhere, so what happened in New Orleans is just one more thing," Erika Elliot said.

But for those who are concerned, marshals are crucial for ensuring safety. This year, organizers are seeking more volunteers to help protect the participants and keep them safe, especially with the construction on Colfax Avenue.

"This gives us a unique perspective on how to maintain safety for people in the Marade," Steward said. "We're training bike marshals to create barriers and conduct sweeps, keeping an eye on the crowd."

No prior experience is needed to volunteer. Community members must attend a three-hour training provided by the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service.

"We train people to be the eyes and ears of our march, how to understand the chain of command and what to do in case of an emergency," Steward said.

Despite the tragedy in New Orleans, in Denver, organizers remain optimistic about the Marade.

"We always want to prioritize safety, but we don't want anything to stop what this event is about -- love and unity."

The training will be on Jan. 18 at the Carla Madison Recreation Center in Denver.