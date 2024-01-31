Anna Stout, Colorado mayor running in Lauren Boebert's previous district, drops out of primary race

Anna Stout, who was running in Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's previous congressional district, dropped out of the Democratic primary race on Wednesday. Stout, the current mayor of Grand Junction, says her decision was a direct response to Boebert's switch from Colorado's 3rd to 4th Congressional District.

Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert in 2022 by just over 500 votes, is now unopposed in the Democratic primary in Colorado's Third Congressional District. Several Republicans have announced their intention to seek the Republican nomination there.

"When I entered this race, my objective was to continue my service to the hardworking people of western and southern Colorado and give them a serious homegrown candidate to represent them, rather than the continuous embarrassment we have experienced for the past three years," Stout said in a statement Wednesday. "Boebert's decision to run in a different congressional district altered the landscape of this race, I got in this to remove Boebert from office, and while this wasn't the way I expected to do that, she is no longer the third Congressional District's problem."

Anna Stout Anna Stout for Congress

As of the campaign fundraising quarter that ended on Sept. 30, 2023, Stout had raised just over $100,000 to Frisch's $7.7 million and had about $41,000 on hand compared to Frisch, who had over $4.3 million, according to the Federal Election Commission. Boebert had raised $2.4 million in District 4.

Republicans Jeffrey Hurd and Russ Andrews were leading in fundraising among Republicans in District 3 at the time, with over $400,000 and $300,000, respectively. No other Republican candidate had cleared $100,000.

"I want to acknowledge Anna Stout's dedication and service to the people of Grand Junction," Frisch said in a statement Wednesday evening. "She has demonstrated a remarkable ability to bring people together to accomplish important goals for her community. The Mayor's focus on key issues, such as building new housing and expanding childcare opportunities, reflects her deep concern for the well-being of her constituents."

"Though my campaign is coming to an end, my commitment to serving my neighbors throughout our district remains steadfast," Stout said. "I will continue serving the City of Grand Junction as its Mayor, in my role as a nonprofit leader, and as a Spanish interpreter. I encourage all residents to stay engaged in the political process, hold elected officials accountable, and continue to strive for the betterment of our communities."

In her statement, Stout thanked her campaign volunteers, donors and supporters.