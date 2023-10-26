Watch CBS News
Animal control officers rescue missing cat in Colorado and reunite him with owners

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Boulder County Animal Control officers rescued a missing cat in Louisville and reunited him with his owners, who told Animal Control officers they had been "worried sick."

Uda had been missing near Dyer Road in Louisville for about nine days prior to a contractor spotting him in a window well Tuesday.

That contractor contacted Boulder County Animal Control who was able to safely get Uda out and gave him food and water before reuniting him with his owners.

While Boulder County didn't speak to the circumstances of Uda's disappearance, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to keep pets indoors and offers tips for turning your outdoor cat into an indoor cat, among other suggestions for living in areas where wildlife exists and generally keeping pets safe.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 1:56 PM

