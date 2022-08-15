Memorial service held for slain El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery

A community is honoring an El Paso County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty

A community in southern Colorado honored a fallen hero on Monday. El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery died in the line of duty earlier this month.

El Paso County

Peery, 39, was shot and killed on Aug. 7 near Colorado Springs.

During his memorial service at New Life Church Sheriff Bill Elder talked about Peery's accomplishments, but said it was Peery's character that made him a hero.

"Over the past 5 years there have been countless hours ... working, training, numerous critical incidents, and the inevitable endless comedy between brothers who serve together," Elder said. "I'll fondly remember having Andrew at my side and cry knowing their won't be any more memories."

After the service, people in the community lined up along a procession route to honor Peery.

Flags are at half-staff on public buildings across Colorado on Monday to pay tribute to Peery's service.

Donations to the family of the fallen law enforcement officer can made be through Chase Bank under the "Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund," with "Andrew Peery" on memo line. It is the only officially sanctioned fundraiser for Peery's family.