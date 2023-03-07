Lithium ion battery manufacturer signs letter of intent to build factory in Brighton

Lithium battery manufacturer signs letter of intent to build factory in Brighton

Lithium battery manufacturer signs letter of intent to build factory in Brighton

Lithium battery manufacturer signs letter of intent to build factory in Brighton

A new plant scheduled to be built in Brighton could mean more jobs for that area.

Amprius Technologies is a lithium ion battery manufacturer. The company says it will build a 775,000 square foot plant to make batteries for electric vehicles.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping make it happen.

The company says Brighton is a good fit because of its size, its proximity to essential materials and its transportation structure.