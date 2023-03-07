Watch CBS News
Lithium ion battery manufacturer signs letter of intent to build factory in Brighton

A new plant scheduled to be built in Brighton could mean more jobs for that area.

Amprius Technologies is a lithium ion battery manufacturer. The company says it will build a 775,000 square foot plant to make batteries for electric vehicles.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping make it happen.

The company says Brighton is a good fit because of its size, its proximity to essential materials and its transportation structure.

