America's founding documents arrive in Denver on Freedom Plane, to be displayed at History Colorado

Some of our nation's founding documents are now in Colorado. They landed at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning as part of the Freedom Plane tour celebrating the nation's 205th anniversary.

The plane is carrying some of the most important documents in American history, some of which have never been seen before outside of Washington, D.C. Those include an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, a rare draft of the U.S. Constitution and the Treaty of Paris, which officially ended the Revolutionary War.

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The tour is a traveling exhibition by the National Archives, bringing nine original founding era documents to multiple locations across the country. Denver is one of eight stops nationwide.

The Freedom Plane tour comes as the country celebrates 250 years of independence, while Colorado marks 150 years of statehood.

History Colorado says it's more than just a display; it's a connection to our country's founding.

Dawn DiPrince, president and CEO of History Colorado, said, "I do believe in the transformational connection that people can have through history. I do believe that connection to authentic, real belongings, documents and artifacts gives us that connection."

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The National Archives says the documents include:

William Stone engraving of the Declaration of Independence: One of only 50 known copies of the original Declaration of Independence, commissioned by John Quincy Adams and made by engraver William J. Stone.

Articles of Association: An agreement adopted by the First Continental Congress and signed by all 53 delegates that urged colonists to boycott British goods.

George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr's individual oaths of allegiance: Oaths of allegiance that all officers of the Continental Army signed during the Revolutionary War.

The Treaty of Paris: The treaty with Great Britain formally recognized the United States as an independent nation, signed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Jay.

David Brearley's secret printing of the Constitution: A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution in draft form with the delegate's handwritten notes made during the Constitutional Convention.

State delegation votes approving the Constitution: The voting records of the Constitutional Convention reflect the debates, resolutions and eventual vote on the final text that would become the Constitution.

Senate markup of the Bill of Rights: Markup in the U.S. Senate of what would become the Bill of Rights.

"To go down and visit these artifacts in the museum, I'm taking my kids, I'm taking my grandkids there as well. So, this is a big deal," said Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington.

The historic documents will be on display at History Colorado from May 28 through June 14. The exhibit is free to the public, but visitors must pay admission to access the rest of the museum.