American Red Cross of Mile High calling on local volunteers to help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation, and because of the magnitude of just how large the storm was, the American Red Cross Mile High Area in Denver is making an urgent plea for more volunteers to help out at disaster shelters.

American Red Cross

As of this week, more than 1,000 Red Cross volunteers and disaster responders from across the country are boots-on-the-ground, helping those recovering in 10 states devastated by Hurricane Helene. That includes North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

Norman Deeba, of Broomfield, and Pam Pickle, of Red Feather Lakes, are two of approximately 30 Coloradans currently on deployment helping during the aftermath of the storm.

"We're doing what we can do, whatever's needed, and that's the main thing. Just jump in, work hard, and do what needs to be done," said Pickle.

The two arrived Saturday to Morganton, North Carolina, to help with recovery.

"We're working with the clientele that they have no power, so they're all oxygen dependent," said Pickle. "They all have positive attitudes. They're very thankful for the shelter."

Volunteers like them are helping at nearly 70 emergency shelters alongside other community organizations. Hundreds of people are staying in these shelters, and the organization needs volunteers to help keep the shelters open in the weeks and months ahead. Emergency officials predict that many people will have no other choice but to stay at a shelter for an extended period of time.

American Red Cross

"We're very busy and we hope that the community here gets their water and electricity back, and then there's many people that still haven't been able to be helped, assuming we're going to be helping other people later on, too," said Pickle.

Josh Egbert with American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming said volunteers at shelters are working around the clock providing a safe place to stay and the necessities like food and water, plus helping replace medications or simply providing some comfort and an ear to listen.

"This is a very large scale operation from Florida all the way up to North Carolina, and so our volunteers from all across the country are doing what they can to help these families in need during this extremely difficult time," said Egbert.

"Many have lost power. Many have lost their homes. They need a safe, warm place to go. They're providing a warm meal. They're providing emotional, physical support as well," Egbert added.

However, because of the magnitude of the devestating hurricane, expanding 500+ miles across multiple states, they need more help. Now, the American Red Cross is calling on volunteers to step up.

"We're not going to be there just for the next two weeks. We're going to be there for weeks and months," said Egbert. "We can only do so much with the resources we have, with the number of volunteers we have."

Deeba and Pickle say volunteering is a labor of love and compassion, but anyone can sign up and do it.

"It's very humbling, but gratifying at the same time," said Deeba.

"That's the reason I joined Red Cross, is just to help people, so I'm just loving it," said Pickle.

Most volunteers will be sent on a two-week deployment. All candidates will complete necessary training beforehand.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to sign up by visiting the Red Cross website. People can also help by donating money and giving blood.