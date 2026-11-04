Colorado voters reject Amendment 83, constitutional right to hunt and fish

Amendment 83 has failed in Colorado after voters rejected the idea of a constitutional right to hunt and fish.

The amendment specified that hunting and fishing are the preferred means of managing fish and wildlife populations in Colorado.

Opponents argued that the amendment would restrict the state's ability to put guardrails on hunting and fishing and undermine regulations already in place.

CBS

Proponents argued the amendment doesn't repeal any current laws or regulations and doesn't elevate hunting and fishing over hiking and biking.