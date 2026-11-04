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Colorado voters reject Amendment 83, constitutional right to hunt and fish

By
Shaun Boyd
Shaun Boyd
Reporter
Shaun Boyd is Your Political Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with her by sending an email to sboyd@cbs.com or yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Shaun Boyd

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Amendment 83 has failed in Colorado after voters rejected the idea of a constitutional right to hunt and fish

The amendment specified that hunting and fishing are the preferred means of managing fish and wildlife populations in Colorado.

Opponents argued that the amendment would restrict the state's ability to put guardrails on hunting and fishing and undermine regulations already in place.

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CBS

Proponents argued the amendment doesn't repeal any current laws or regulations and doesn't elevate hunting and fishing over hiking and biking.

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