Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Westminster girl, police still seeking 45-year-old man suspected of kidnapping her

An Amber Alert was canceled a litte over an hour after a 13-year-old girl was feared kidnapped in Westminster.

The girl, who CBS News Colorado is no longer naming due to privacy concerns, was found safely. Police are still looking for 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, who they say is suspected of kidnapping the girl.

Eblen is 5'11'' and about 250 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police said they found a stolen vehicle that he's accused of driving when he allegedly kidnapped the girl.

Bradford Eblen Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If Eblen is seen, officials ask that you call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360, option 2.

Eblen has a lengthy criminal history in Colorado dating back to at least the 1990s, including burglary, felony theft, trespassing and drug possession, court records show. News reports also show at least one arrest in Utah, where he's accused of dining and dashing at least eight times in a two-month stretch.