Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for Colorado teen, search underway for suspect and Chevy Silverado truck

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Amber Alert issued for Colorado teen, search underway for suspect and Chevy Silverado truck
Amber Alert issued for Colorado teen, search underway for suspect and Chevy Silverado truck 01:28

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old teen who police believe was forced into a truck on Monday night in Boulder. The CBI has named Juan Bretado as the suspect in the search for the girl. 

cbi-missing-endangered-zapata.jpg
Jasmin Zapata Boulder Police Dept.

Authorities said Jasmin Zapata was seen about 8 p.m. in Boulder being forced into a 2-door grey Chevy Silverado truck with Colorado license plate AXW-L52 by Bredado and another unknown male. The vehicle was last seen near the Thornton Parkway and Gale Boulevard at 8:57 p.m. on Monday.

Jasmin is described as a 16-year-old female, Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. 

juan-bretado-image.jpg
Juan Bretado Boulder Police Dept.

Bretado is described as a 19-year-old male, Hispanic, 5-foot-8, unknown weight, with brown eyes and black hair. 

The Chevy Silverado is described as above and with a lime green "Timpano" sticker on the bottom left rear windshield. 

cbi-missing-endangered-zapata-truck.jpg
The Chevy Silverado suspect vehicle listed in the Amber Alert. Boulder Police Dept.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Boulder Police Department at 303.441.3333.

CBSColorado.com Staff

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue