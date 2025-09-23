Amber Alert issued for Colorado teen, search underway for suspect and Chevy Silverado truck

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old teen who police believe was forced into a truck on Monday night in Boulder. The CBI has named Juan Bretado as the suspect in the search for the girl.

Authorities said Jasmin Zapata was seen about 8 p.m. in Boulder being forced into a 2-door grey Chevy Silverado truck with Colorado license plate AXW-L52 by Bredado and another unknown male. The vehicle was last seen near the Thornton Parkway and Gale Boulevard at 8:57 p.m. on Monday.

Jasmin is described as a 16-year-old female, Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Bretado is described as a 19-year-old male, Hispanic, 5-foot-8, unknown weight, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Chevy Silverado is described as above and with a lime green "Timpano" sticker on the bottom left rear windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Boulder Police Department at 303.441.3333.