Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Pueblo

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Pueblo. Early Monday morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, along with the Pueblo Police Department, issued the Amber Alert for Isabella Young.

Isabella Young CBI

She was last seen in person on March 13 around midnight. Investigators said she is believed to have been taken by 15-year-old Jayden Trujillo.

The two are believed to be in the area of Agram Street and Bohmen Avenue in Pueblo. Investigators said Isabella's phone is off and there are concerns for her safety. The two may be in an unknown vehicle.

Jayden Trujillo CBI

Isabella is described as Hispanic, female, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds. Jayden is described as a Hispanic male, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

The CBI said Jayden may be armed and if seen, please call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.