Amazon Web Services outage leads to some sites going dark

Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage, according

to DownDetector, which said reports of outages began around 3 p.m., Eastern time.

The outage is affecting publishers including The Associated Press. They suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites as former President Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami.

Other services including apps from fast food companies including Taco Bell and McDonald's were also down on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Verge. Amazon said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications.

Amazon said it was experiencing multiple error rates for multiple AWS services in an availability zone based in Northern Virginia. Patrick Neighorn, a company spokesperson, declined to provide additional details about the outage.