2 indicted on stealing $180,000 worth of vehicles from car dealerships

A grand jury indicted two people on 53 felony charges each related to several auto dealership thefts in Weld and Larimer counties. The Weld County District Attorney's Office says the thefts occurred in 2021.

Amanda Johnson (left) and Jose Pizarro (right) Weld County District Attorney

Prosecutors say Amanda Johnson and Jose Pizarro provided fake I.D. cards and would take vehicles on test drives, but never return. The eight stolen vehicles totaled nearly $180,000.

Each defendant is being held on a $250,000 bond. They are expected to appear before a judge in August.

